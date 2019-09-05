Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ingevity by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Ingevity by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Ingevity by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Ingevity by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.29 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.61.

Shares of NGVT traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,375. Ingevity Corp has a 1-year low of $72.59 and a 1-year high of $120.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Ingevity had a return on equity of 54.67% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $352.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

