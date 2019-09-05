Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $404,000 Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UE stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.35. 39,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $23.01.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.44 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 20.02%. Analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.18%.

UE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

