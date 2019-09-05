Morgan Stanley Reiterates €170.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €170.00 ($197.67) target price by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €176.00 ($204.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €184.00 ($213.95) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €181.29 ($210.80).

VOW3 traded up €2.98 ($3.47) during trading on Thursday, reaching €150.94 ($175.51). 733,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion and a PE ratio of 6.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €146.32 and its 200 day moving average is €147.99. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a 12 month high of €163.98 ($190.67).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

