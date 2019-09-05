Myriad (XMY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,002.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $1,002.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Myriad

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,696,493,500 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.