Nancy Buese Sells 7,500 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $307,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:NEM traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.05. The stock had a trading volume of 902,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.58. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of -0.03.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $41.00 price target on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Sunday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 556.0% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

