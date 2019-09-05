National Bank Financial Boosts Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$37.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.50 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EDV. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$24.35 to C$28.97 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered shares of Endeavour Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$26.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.81.

EDV traded down C$1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.76. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$16.34 and a 1 year high of C$28.27. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72.

In related news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 11,700 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.52, for a total value of C$310,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,554,751.16. Also, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 51,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.65, for a total transaction of C$1,359,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 360,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,610,736.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,200 shares of company stock worth $1,958,604.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

