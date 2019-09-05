Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 875,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,824% from the previous session’s volume of 14,775 shares.The stock last traded at $1.38 and had previously closed at $1.32.

NTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Natuzzi, S.p.A from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natuzzi, S.p.A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Natuzzi S.p.A alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 million, a PE ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ)

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and furnishings and accessories for the living room and beds, bed linens, and bedroom furnishings.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi S.p.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi S.p.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.