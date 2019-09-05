New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) CEO C. William Griffin Purchases 17,903 Shares

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) CEO C. William Griffin bought 17,903 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $100,614.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,147.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

C. William Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, C. William Griffin acquired 10,665 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $174,266.10.

On Monday, August 19th, C. William Griffin acquired 14,335 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $231,940.30.

NASDAQ NFE traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $15.95. 1,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,939. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33. New Fortress Energy LLC has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.91 million. Analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy LLC will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 51.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth $123,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

