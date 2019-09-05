NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Hits New 1-Year High at $488.96

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $488.96 and last traded at $488.51, with a volume of 5168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $483.25.

NEU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research upgraded NewMarket from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $512.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get NewMarket alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.93.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $563.42 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 47.25% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that NewMarket Co. will post 23.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.