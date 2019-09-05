Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) President Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 2,750 Shares

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) President Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $110,027.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 254,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,165,460.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 16,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $574,240.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $47,037.50.

NEM traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,342,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,257,427. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of -0.03.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $41.00 price target on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 10.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 65.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

