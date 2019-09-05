Nexty (NTY) Price Tops $0.0000

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. Nexty has a market cap of $2.25 million and $1.24 million worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexty coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and IDAX. Over the last seven days, Nexty has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00206434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.77 or 0.01255531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017436 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00085608 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000368 BTC.

About Nexty

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,095,803,417 coins. Nexty’s official website is nexty.io. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexty is medium.com/nextyplatform.

Buying and Selling Nexty

Nexty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexty using one of the exchanges listed above.

