NIX (NIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.21 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One NIX coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NIX has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $78,764.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,573.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.75 or 0.01643655 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.19 or 0.02762521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.34 or 0.00617727 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.87 or 0.00717283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00066209 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00424215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008857 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

