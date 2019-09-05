NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut NN from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Shares of NNBR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. 11,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.13. NN has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $267.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). NN had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NN will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. NN’s payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

In related news, EVP James Robert Atkinson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at $186,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NN by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,964,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NN by 3.6% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 209,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN in the first quarter worth $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NN by 17.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of NN by 19.5% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,141,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

