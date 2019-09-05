Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.03 Million Position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,669 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,610,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,062,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,333,000 after purchasing an additional 167,811 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 118.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 42,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 56.5% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 83,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 30,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

HFC traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.62. 3,284,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,268. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average is $47.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HollyFrontier Corp has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $74.62.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HFC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.41.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 2,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,453.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

