Norinchukin Bank The Reduces Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 739.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,943.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $34.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,845,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,065. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $41.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

