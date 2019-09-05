Norinchukin Bank The Sells 11,138 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,138 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $1,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $1,083,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 100,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $5,099,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,872.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,343 shares of company stock worth $11,786,901 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $59.00 target price on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $57.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

NYSE CF traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.17. 3,428,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.61. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $56.51.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.