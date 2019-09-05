Norinchukin Bank The Sells 1,467 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 81.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 416.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 232.0% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMP stock traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.41. 956,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,158. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.17. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $153.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 5,160 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total value of $775,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,389.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Ameriprise Financial raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.88.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

