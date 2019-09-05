Norinchukin Bank The Sells 4,613 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $507,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PKG. ValuEngine upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $106.00 price objective on Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.09.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.53. 826,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,633. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $118.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

