North American Nickel (CVE:NAN) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Shares of North American Nickel Inc. (CVE:NAN) fell 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 372,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 284% from the average session volume of 97,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

North American Nickel Company Profile (CVE:NAN)

North American Nickel Inc operates as a mineral exploration and resource development company. It engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Greenland, Canada, and the United States. The company's principal project is the Maniitsoq property, nickel-copper-cobalt-precious metal sulphide project that consists of two exploration licenses covering an area of 2,985 square kilometers located in Greenland.

