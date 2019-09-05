Novacoin Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00004915 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $1,300.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Novacoin has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00018594 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001976 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00146841 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,588.69 or 1.00418835 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003811 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 98.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000499 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000415 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

