NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Price Down 5.9% on Insider Selling

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.13, 3,707,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 84% from the average session volume of 2,013,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Specifically, VP David A. Ottewell sold 28,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $167,435.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 610,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,435.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Ottewell sold 26,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $111,728.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 619,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,395.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 693,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,277,712.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on NovaGold Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NG. FMR LLC boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,349,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,489,000 after purchasing an additional 166,039 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 9.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 130,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 924,075.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,967 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,135,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,543,000 after purchasing an additional 645,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 11.6% during the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,573,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,852,000 after purchasing an additional 684,000 shares in the last quarter.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

