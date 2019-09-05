Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Stake Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,502 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.09% of Nutrien worth $27,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTR traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $51.38. 16,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,096. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.09. Nutrien Ltd has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $61.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

