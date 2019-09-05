Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NEA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 677,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,221. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

