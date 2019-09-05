Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.20. 23,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,723. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $15.49.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

