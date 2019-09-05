Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE JFR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 141,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,072. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

