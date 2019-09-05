Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,740. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.