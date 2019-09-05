NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM (JHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:JHD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

JHD stock remained flat at $$9.89 during midday trading on Thursday. 33,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,484. NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88.

Get NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM alerts:

NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM Company Profile

There is no company description available for Nuveen High Income December 2019 Target Term Fund.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.