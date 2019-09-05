Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NIQ traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,790. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $13.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

