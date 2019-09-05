Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,857. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.