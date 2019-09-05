Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.65. 2,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48.

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of New Jersey. It primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes.

