Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,132. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65.

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

