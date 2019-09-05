Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NPN remained flat at $$14.71 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06. Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and Pennsylvania income taxes.

