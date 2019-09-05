Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd alerts:

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. 2,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,983. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.