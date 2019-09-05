Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (JPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 1st

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.77. 3,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,994. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

