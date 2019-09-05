Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years.

JRI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,372. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

