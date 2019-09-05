Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NYSE:NXR traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $16.10. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,088. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $16.29.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.