Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

NSL traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,217. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $6.20.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

