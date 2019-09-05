Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.233 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BXMX traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.09. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,986. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

