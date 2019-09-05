Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $16.76. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,859. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $17.91.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

