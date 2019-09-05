OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 791,967 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,149 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.54% of OFG Bancorp worth $18,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after buying an additional 164,531 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,751,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 83,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 49,656 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 301.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 51,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 38,480 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OFG. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE OFG traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,620. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.60. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $104.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Equities analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.42%.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

