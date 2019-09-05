Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to report sales of $33.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $33.50 million. Old Second Bancorp posted sales of $31.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year sales of $131.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $132.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $136.37 million, with estimates ranging from $134.00 million to $138.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSBC shares. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 47,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 17.5% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 299.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 111,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,595. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $342.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.