Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,434 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,916,964 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $753,537,000 after buying an additional 49,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,797,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $591,653,000 after buying an additional 486,443 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,031,278 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $574,057,000 after buying an additional 213,352 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in EOG Resources by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,495,785 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $325,667,000 after buying an additional 557,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,734,872 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $254,785,000 after buying an additional 1,035,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.09.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.60. 3,149,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,802,954. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

