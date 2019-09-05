Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.67 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,173 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,848 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,223,000 after buying an additional 103,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,048,000 after acquiring an additional 398,877 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

NYSE CFG traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $34.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,845,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,065. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average is $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $41.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. UBS Group downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 15,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,943.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.