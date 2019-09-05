Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,429 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.05% of Simpson Manufacturing as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $66,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.7% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $227,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of SSD stock traded up $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $65.41. 242,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,836. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $78.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.71 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $83,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

