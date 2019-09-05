Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.2% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 240.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 306.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, insider David S. Congdon sold 30,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $4,990,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,351.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $204,074.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,610.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,799 shares of company stock valued at $14,586,493 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ODFL traded up $3.37 on Thursday, reaching $164.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $171.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.16 and a 200-day moving average of $150.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

