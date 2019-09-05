Opacity (OPQ) Price Hits $0.0146 on Top Exchanges

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Opacity has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $330.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00213621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.75 or 0.01236900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00085678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017082 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,229,260 tokens. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

