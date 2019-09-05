OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OPGN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OpGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of OPGN traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,536. OpGen has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.24% of OpGen as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

