Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €16.80 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €16.80 ($19.53) target price on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.30 ($21.28) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Orange has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.46 ($19.14).

Shares of Orange stock opened at €13.79 ($16.03) on Monday. Orange has a 12-month low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of €15.80 ($18.37). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €13.44.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

