Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $15,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OEC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,865,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 72,548 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,150,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,632,000 after buying an additional 347,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 16,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Shares of OEC stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $14.50. 254,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $813.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.39.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.68 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 71.44%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

OEC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Engineered Carbons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.