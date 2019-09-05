Otis Gold (CVE:OOO) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Otis Gold Corp (CVE:OOO) rose 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 22,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 77,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.

About Otis Gold (CVE:OOO)

Otis Gold Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metals deposits in the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Kilgore gold project that includes 614 unpatented federal lode mining claims covering an area of 12,280 acres located in the Clark County, Idaho.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.